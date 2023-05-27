11 Essential Xbox Series X Apps You Need To Download On Your Console

Although the Xbox Series X|S faces stiff competition against the PS5 and Nintendo Switch, there are plenty of reasons to finally make the jump and purchase the console. Whether it's upcoming exclusive games such as "Starfield," great features such as Quick Resume, or its impressive backward compatibility support, the Xbox Series X|S certainly has a lot of appeal to gamers.

Of course, the system also stands out not just as a gaming console but as an entertainment hub. The Xbox Series X|S is more than capable of simply playing games, with a large collection of apps. Thanks to the console's support of UWP, it essentially allows anyone to create and publish apps, which has led to a huge amount of variety in terms of the app library.

With the Xbox Series X|S supporting such a range of non-gaming applications, it might be hard to know where to start when exploring the Microsoft Store. But these 11 essential downloads for the Xbox Series X|S should give you everything you need to get the most out of what is a very powerful console.