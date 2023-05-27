11 Essential Xbox Series X Apps You Need To Download On Your Console
Although the Xbox Series X|S faces stiff competition against the PS5 and Nintendo Switch, there are plenty of reasons to finally make the jump and purchase the console. Whether it's upcoming exclusive games such as "Starfield," great features such as Quick Resume, or its impressive backward compatibility support, the Xbox Series X|S certainly has a lot of appeal to gamers.
Of course, the system also stands out not just as a gaming console but as an entertainment hub. The Xbox Series X|S is more than capable of simply playing games, with a large collection of apps. Thanks to the console's support of UWP, it essentially allows anyone to create and publish apps, which has led to a huge amount of variety in terms of the app library.
With the Xbox Series X|S supporting such a range of non-gaming applications, it might be hard to know where to start when exploring the Microsoft Store. But these 11 essential downloads for the Xbox Series X|S should give you everything you need to get the most out of what is a very powerful console.
Blu-ray Player
Like other modern consoles, including the PS4, PS5, and Xbox One, the Xbox Series X|S is more than capable of playing Blu-ray discs. That shouldn't be too surprising, as modern consoles are more like entertainment systems rather than dedicated gaming machines, with gamers often using them in place of other pieces of hardware such as DVD players. The only current Xbox console that doesn't support Blu-ray or DVD playback is the Xbox Series S, a digital-only console that doesn't have a disc drive.
However, the process is not as simple as placing the disc in the console and then expecting it to play — at least, not for the first time. Users need to download the Blu-ray Player app from the Microsoft Store to actually watch movies and television series from discs. Set up is easy, though, with the app just a few megabytes in size. Players will even get a prompt to install the app if they place a DVD or Blu-ray in the disc drive.
The app essentially provides all the features you'd expect from a traditional Blu-ray player, including the ability to fast forward, rewind, skip chapters, and open advanced playback controls. All of these can be accessed with the standard Xbox controller, a media remote, or even a USB keyboard that has been plugged into the console. The Blu-ray player on Xbox Series X|S even supports Ultra HD Blu-ray discs that allow for 4K resolution and HDR technology.
TrueAchievements
Microsoft first introduced Achievements with the launch of the Xbox 360 in 2005. This system awarded Gamerscore to players for completing certain tasks within games, with developers given freedom over how to allocate points and customize the objectives. Achievements have continued to be a large part of the platform, through the Xbox One era and into the Xbox Series X|S. In fact, the whole idea of Achievements has been so successful that other companies have since copied the idea, with PlayStation introducing Trophies with the PS3 in 2008.
Users can check each game's Achievements, track their progress, and see an overview of their Gamerscore within the user interface of the Xbox Series X|S. This includes descriptions for each Achievement as well as whether they have already unlocked it. However, it doesn't provide any real information about how to unlock specific Achievements or give an indication of how difficult they are. That's where the website TrueAchievements comes in. A site dedicated entirely to Achievements, it has detailed guides, video tutorials, and a specific formula for determining how hard an Achievement is to get.
Of course, navigating to the website on a different device while playing on the Xbox Series X|S isn't an ideal solution but thankfully there is an official app. Integrated into the tabs of the UI, players can get more information about the Achievements in the game they are currently playing and even get guides or watch videos to give them a better idea of how to beat difficult challenges. There are even extensive stat pages and comparison tools to see how you fare against your friends.
Tubi TV
Almost every console on the market has at least a small collection of video streaming apps to allow gamers to catch up on television series and movies. Tubi TV is something of an outlier among the many available apps on the Xbox Series X|S in that it is a free service that is supported by advertisements rather than requiring a subscription like Netflix or Disney+. Developed by Fox Entertainment, Tubi TV features a library of more than 26,000 films, television shows, and anime series, ranging from "The Masked Singer" to "How to Train Your Dragon."
With new titles added every week, Tubi TV promises to have fewer ads than you'd normally see on television. It also features content that is not available elsewhere on Netflix or other video-on-demand apps. Tubi TV already had a relationship with Microsoft with the Xbox One and extended that to the Xbox Series X|S, meaning that viewers can watch the content on a variety of devices and platforms.
The only real downside to Tubi TV is that it has limited availability around the world. It is only technically available for those in the U.S., Australia, Mexico, and Canada, although VPN services might be able to get around this issue. But for those in markets where Tubi TV is supported, it is a great choice, especially if money is tight or you don't want to fork out for yet another streaming service.
Home Remote
Unlike many of the essential apps for Xbox Series X|S, the Home Remote is one that users will have to pay for. But it doesn't feature any subscription and only incurs a small one-off cost that helps support development of the app and future updates. Home Report has previously been available on a wide array of platforms, including Android, iOS, and Windows 10 as well as the Xbox One.
What Home Remote does is effectively turn the Xbox Series X|S into a media hub that is able to control a wide array of devices. This includes the likes of Amazon's Alexa, Google's Home, and a whole host of other smart devices. Although the user interface isn't particularly pretty, it does the job well enough, giving you the chance to control everything from thermostats to lights and even televisions and refrigerators. Setup is easy and it means users don't have to worry about finding remotes or using other devices when they are in the middle of a gaming session.
Of course, there are other solutions for those using certain types of smart devices, including the Google Home app on the Xbox Series X|S. This gives players the ability to directly control everything connected to Google Home directly from the console, although it obviously only supports Google's selection of devices, meaning that Home Remote has more flexibility for those who are not specifically tied to any one manufacturer.
Twitch
Xbox consoles have supported Twitch to some degree for many years now and offer one of the best solutions for those who want to watch content or stream their own gameplay online. Using the Twitch app, it is possible to find any streamer that is on the service and watch their live broadcasts as well as any videos in their archive. The app also allows users to join in on any chat conversations and interact with streamers or other members of the community.
Microsoft and Twitch have also collaborated to integrate the app more completely into the Xbox Series X|S user interface. Setting it up is as easy as scanning a QR code to link it directly to your own Twitch account. From there, it's possible to start broadcasting from the Xbox guide, with players able to manage audio and video options, connect to accessories such as headsets and webcams, and view notifications. This makes it quicker and easier to stream gameplay than ever before on any video game console.
Ultimately, Twitch is essential for any professional content creators, up-and-coming streamers, or those who enjoy watching a variety of live broadcasts — especially if you want to do all of this from the comfort of a living room sofa while watching on a large television rather than at a desk on a computer.
Discord
Discord on Xbox is now not strictly an app that gamers have to download in order to get access to its features. Previously, users had to link the app with a mobile device that also had Discord installed to get access to Voice channels and many other features that the service offers. However, that is no longer the case, with Discord on Xbox now working in a more intuitive manner that is quick and easy to navigate.
There are an array of options available to players with Discord on Xbox. Players can transfer Voice channels from other platforms they are using, such as mobile and PC, or set up a new and join existing ones from the Xbox guide. Once a Voice channel has been selected the Discord app gives a preview of all the members as well as detailing the games they are playing and what platform they are currently using.
Discord has become the go-to communication tool for gamers in recent years, although there are some interesting alternatives on the market, and is particularly useful for games with cross-play. That's because the VoIP service allows Voice channels to operate across multiple platforms, making it almost a necessity for those playing cross-platform games with friends on other systems. After all, it generally isn't possible for an Xbox user to talk directly with a PlayStation or PC gamer through normal chat built into the systems.
Xbox Insider Hub
The Xbox Insider Hub is arguably one of the most underappreciated apps in the Microsoft Store. Used by just a small percentage of the overall user base of the Xbox platform, it has several key benefits that the average gamer might not know about. Downloading and installing the Xbox Insider Hub is as easy as any other piece of software in the Microsoft Store but once it is ready on the Xbox Series X|S, it gives users the opportunity to sign up and participate in the Xbox Insider Program.
Microsoft describes the Xbox Insider Program as a way for Xbox fans to have the "opportunity to give us feedback on the latest Xbox system updates, as well as features and games still in development on both Xbox consoles and Windows 10/11 devices." It essentially acts as a sort of preview system where users can download work-in-progress updates and releases before they are available to the general public. This often comes in the form of changes to the Xbox Series X|S dashboard or fresh features that were previously unavailable.
Anyone can take part in the Xbox Insider Program and get access to previews. However, the service runs with an XP system that is based on how much feedback players provide and how long they have been participating. Those with the most XP are more likely to get access to more secretive projects before anyone else.
TMX
Modern consoles come with a large degree of personalization, allowing players to set background images and edit themes. This can help a console feel more personal to each user and fit in with their home aesthetic. Among the underused features on the Xbox Series X|S is the ability to change themes, from a wide range of available images released by Microsoft, achievement art from games, and even custom pictures that can be transferred to the console. However, unlike its predecessor, the Xbox Series X|S also supports dynamic themes. These are no-static images that have moving parts to give them a sense of being alive.
Although there is a good collection of all kinds of themes on the Xbox itself, there is an app available for the system that adds far more content. The TMX app, released by Theme My Xbox, has thousands of user-created themes that range from popular television shows and movies to breathtaking landscapes. For those who want more choice when it comes to picking a custom theme that suits their tastes, the TMX app is an essential download.
What's more impressive about this app is that it adds some extra functions not previously available. The app allows players to easily turn any screenshots they take while using the Xbox Series X|S into a background, and it has a remote feature so that users can change the theme while away from the console using a mobile phone or other smart device with the app installed.
Spotify
There are plenty of high-quality music streaming apps available to those who love listening to songs. Yet, Spotify has largely cornered the market thanks to being one of the first major players on the scene and including such a large and diverse collection of music and podcasts. So it makes sense that the company would have an app for Xbox Series X|S as it is already widely available on pretty much every other platform.
But the Spotify app on Xbox Series X|S is not simply a music player, it is actually integrated into the Xbox user interface so that users can listen to their songs in the background while gaming. Through the app, it's possible to do almost everything you can on desktop or mobile, including browsing playlists and albums, adding favorites, or editing the queue on the fly. Playback and audio settings can be controlled through the Xbox guide or users can link to other devices.
Having the Spotify app on Xbox Series X|S connected to a large television screen can also be great for parties. Album art and videos can be shown on the display, while it is also possible to display the lyrics for many songs to provide a karaoke-like experience where everyone can sing along.
Video streaming
It makes a lot of sense for home consoles to act as entertainment hubs as they are usually situated in places like bedrooms or living rooms where people consume other forms of content, such as movies, television, and movies. Thankfully, the Xbox Series X|S comes with a huge selection of video streaming apps so that gamers can also keep up to date with every film or series they could ever want.
There's plenty of choice on the Xbox Series X|S when it comes to downloading apps. Big hitters like Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video are all available on the console, giving access to shows such as "Stranger Things," "The Mandalorian," and "Ted Lasso." However, there's also a growing collection of other apps as well. Viewers can watch user-created content through the likes of YouTube and buy movies and television shows through Rakuten TV.
More niche options are also able to be downloaded, whether it's the likes of the Rooster Teeth app for "RWBY" and "Red vs. Blue" or anime-focused apps like Crunchyroll and Funimation. There are even sports offerings, with DAZN providing access to live sports such as boxing and soccer while the WWE Network lets users live stream pay-per-view events through their Xbox console.
EA Play Hub
Subscribers to Xbox Game Pass will probably be aware that the service incorporates many EA titles, including high-profile new releases such as "FIFA 23" as well as classic older titles like "The Sims 4." That's because EA Play is linked with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on the Xbox Series X|S, meaning that anyone who has a subscription to Microsoft's service also gets all of the benefits of EA Play.
However, EA Play is also available as a standalone subscription for those who don't want Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, with the added bonus that it comes at a far lower price. As long as a user keeps their subscription active, they are able to download and play a library of games that includes everything from sports games like "FIFA" and "Madden" to racing games like "F1 2022" and RPGs such as "Mass Effect" and "Dragon Age."
EA Play also comes with some extra benefits, which include a 10% discount on any digital purchases for EA games and downloadable content. Subscribers also get to try out new games, typically a few days before they are released to the general public. However, these are often demos that are limited to around 10 hours of gameplay, although progress normally carries over if a player then purchases the full title when it launches.