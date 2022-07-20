Discord Voice Chat Is Coming To Xbox: All The Details

Microsoft has just made multiplayer on Xbox more enjoyable by adding Discord voice chat support to the console. You can slowly bid farewell to any makeshift solutions you may have come up with in order to play your favorite Xbox titles and chat on Discord at the same time because soon enough, you'll be able to do it all natively. The highly-anticipated update is set to start rolling out to a select group of players at first, and after a beta test, it will make its way to the entire Xbox customer base.

Discord for Xbox is coming to both Xbox Series X, Series S, and Xbox One, and once you connect, you'll be able to chat with friends regardless of the platform they're using — mobile, PC, or Xbox. You'll be able to hop into a voice channel or join a voice call with your friends. This is a huge step, and especially so for those titles that support cross-play between Xbox and another platform. Previously, teaming up on voice chat would have been difficult in these games, but with the new update, all Xbox users will be able to simply hop on to Discord and chat away.

Microsoft/Discord

The Xbox version of Discord will not have the full range of functionalities provided on mobile and on desktop, but it will have just about everything you need to support in-game voice conversations. Microsoft teases that users will be able to see who is currently in the call and who is speaking at the time as well as adjust sound levels. Switching between Discord Voice and Xbox game chat will be possible at any time.