The Best Music Streaming Services For Hi-Fi Audio, Ranked

Most audiophiles will tell you that listening to music on vinyl is a richer experience than listening to music digitally, but it's hard to argue against just how convenient streaming services are when it comes to listening to whatever you want, whenever you want. Fortunately, more and more streaming services are embracing hi-res and hi-fi audio, giving listeners the opportunity to listen to higher-quality music without having to carry a turntable on their backs.

"Hi-fi" is short for "high fidelity" and is used to describe music and music players that can faithfully reproduce what a typical human ear would hear if the music was playing live. Digital music, like CDs and MP3s, can't quite match the highest and lowest frequencies and dynamic range of human hearing. Hi-res audio takes this a step further, and is officially defined by the Consumer Electronics Association as being 96kHz/24-bit, compared to the 44.1kHz/16-bit levels most CDs and streaming source files reach. Usually though, the terms "hi-fi"and "hi-res" are used interchangeably and can be generally defined as "CD quality or higher."

More streaming services are offering higher-quality streaming tracks, giving them monikers like "Ultra HD" or "Master Quality." However, features vary from service to service, including the amount of hi-fi tracks available, the limits to how you can listen to them, the lossless formats used, and the pricing plans for access. To help decide which is right for you, here's a list of the best hi-fi music streaming services today.