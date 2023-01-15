The Best VPN Services Of 2023

Being connected to the internet at all times is a powerful tool that comes at the expense of your privacy and security. Your internet service provider (ISP) can see what you do online because your internet connection is funneled to and from their servers. Your ISP assigns you a public internet protocol (IP) address (via Network World).

This address is unique to you and follows you around the internet. This allows your ISP, websites, and other companies to track your online activities. Even if you use incognito mode on your browser, your ISP can track your online activity. Using a VPN gives you the power to control your online presence and hide your IP address from your ISP.

In addition to keeping your data and privacy intact, a VPN has other uses as well. A common use for a VPN is to access region-blocked services such as Disney+, HBO Max, or Netflix. Simply selecting a server in a different country will let you access the curated content for that country using your subscription. This is great if you are traveling to another country but would like to access content from your home country. It can also help you escape data-throttling practices from certain ISPs. If it can't see the data coming to and from your device, it won't be able to track the amount of data you are using. A VPN can also help you get around geo-restrictions and censorship when traveling to certain countries.