8 Reasons To Finally Buy A Xbox Series X In 2023

The Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5 hit store shelves more than two years ago, and many gamers might be wondering whether it is time to upgrade. After all, the Xbox One is now almost a decade old and the platform is starting to show its age — both in terms of its abilities compared to more recent hardware and in the fact that the latest games look and perform better on newer consoles.

On the other hand, the Xbox Series X is hitting its stride and certainly looks like a much more attractive proposition than it did when it first launched in 2020. A lot of things have now changed, with the console seeing a number of important updates and the release schedule filling up nicely.

For those sitting on the fence and wondering whether now is the right time to take the plunge and buy Microsoft's latest offering, these reasons might provide a compelling argument in favor of doing exactly that.