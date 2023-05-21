8 Discord Alternatives That Are Great For Both Gamers And Professionals

In the era of modern gaming, communication is hugely important and will likely only become more vital. After all, gamers are now regularly playing online and are often teaming up with their friends across multiple platforms. This means that they cannot always rely on a system's in-built voice chat or friends lists as they generally aren't shared, meaning those on Xbox can't necessarily easily contact those playing on PlayStation — that is unless they use a VoIP service such as Discord.

The social platform, which first launched in 2015, has established itself as the most popular service for gamers, so much so that it has now been directly integrated into consoles such as the Xbox Series X|S. Discord allows users to voice chat with dozens of others over the internet, send instant messages, and organize servers for communities. In recent years, it has also evolved into a great tool for professionals for workplace communication within organizations.

Of course, just because Discord is among the best-known and most popular voice and text chat services on the web doesn't mean it is the only option. There are plenty of impressive alternatives out there for gamers and workers that have their own unique strengths that help them stand out from Discord.