Lenovo's Gaming Handheld Rival To Steam Deck And Nintendo Switch Just Leaked

2023 sure looks like the season of handheld PC gaming consoles. The latest brand to dive into the segment, apparently, is Lenovo. WidowsReport has leaked images purportedly depicting the Lenovo Legion Go, an upcoming handheld gaming PC that runs Windows 11 and will reportedly draw power from AMD's "Phoenix" silicon. Other details, such as display resolution, battery, and exact CPU and GPU configuration are still a mystery, and we don't know anything about a tentative release timeline, either.

The design comes off as awfully generic and bulky, but what truly arrests the attention is the form factor. Lenovo's designers apparently had a look at the Asus ROG Ally, Steam Deck, and the Nintendo Switch and then decided to create a mishmash. The result is a bland look that tries to stand out with form factor versatility instead of aesthetics.

As the images depict, the controllers are removable from each side, just like you would remove the Joy-Cons on a Nintendo Switch. There's even a neat folding stand at the back that helps the tablet stand still on a flat surface. Above it are vents for heat dissipation. Notably, it seems like Lenovo paid more attention to the controller design than the rest of the device.