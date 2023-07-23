Sony's Project Q: Everything We Know About The Upcoming PlayStation Handheld

Following the PS5 and PS VR2, Sony has confirmed the Project Q handheld as the next piece of PlayStation hardware, but it's a bit different than what you might have expected. Instead of being a dedicated handheld for gaming like the PSP and Vita before it, Project Q will be a streaming device. It'll have the ability to play PS5 games, but that's through Remote Play over Wi-Fi instead of natively running them.

As the push toward game streaming continues, it's interesting to see Sony enter this field. The success of the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck shows there's still a market for handhelds, and many fans were hoping Project Q would be the successor to the Vita. However, Sony's handheld is shaping up to be a complementary handheld device for the PS5 — and that's not entirely a bad thing. There is still an audience for a device like this even if it doesn't natively play any games. Having the ability to play something like "Ghost of Tsushima" or "God of War: Ragnarök" in bed is not something to sleep on.