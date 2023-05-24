Sony Reveals Project Q Streaming Device, PlayStation Earbuds

Sony unveiled a new handheld device during its 2023 PlayStation showcase. As was previously suspected, Project Q isn't a standalone device similar to the PlayStation Vita but is instead a streaming handheld that will be reliant on the user's PS5 console. The handheld device will use Remote Play and connect to the console via a Wi-Fi network. You will be able to use it to stream almost any PS5 game you own.

The device itself resembles a DualSense controller that has been sliced in half with each half then being attacked to the side of a tablet. That center screen has an 8-inch diagonal measurement and an "HD" resolution. Sony claims that the device itself packs "all of the buttons and features of the DualSense Wireless controller."

As it's a streaming device and not a standalone unit, the games you'll be playing on Project Q will have to be installed on your PS5. According to Sony, VR games are excluded from the playable list. Beyond the screen size, the vague mention of it being "HD," and the shared features with Sony's premier gamepad, little else was unveiled about Project Q during the showcase. Sony has mentioned that more will be revealed in the "near future." Missing details include things like battery life, the screen's exact resolution, additional features, and its real name.