10 Features We'd Want From A New PlayStation Handheld Console

The undoubted leader in the handheld market right now is the Nintendo Switch, the hybrid console that can be played on the go in portable mode or docked so it displays on a television screen. If Sony wants to compete with Nintendo with a brand new competitor, then it will be vital for it to stand out from the Switch and be clearly superior in terms of hardware. That's because the six-year-old console has already firmly established itself with an extensive library of exceptional games that will be hard to compete with unless there's a clear advantage to owning the PlayStation handheld.

One way that Sony could do this is by making the potential system far more powerful than the Switch. In fact, it should probably aim to be more on par with Valve's own Steam Deck than Nintendo's system, which has now been available for more than half a decade. Whereas the Switch is generally only capable of outputting a resolution of just 1080p when docked or 720p in portable mode, a PlayStation handheld should aim to always be at least 1080p and possibly even 4K to give players the best experience.

Similarly, fans will want to ensure that the frame rate support for games is also high, with titles able to run at a smooth 60 FPS at the higher resolution. A larger screen — perhaps an 8-inch LCD display as rumored – is also a must so that gamers get the best image quality available, something that will only be possible with specs that are much better than what Nintendo offers.