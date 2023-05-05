5 Of The Best Multipoint Bluetooth Headphones & Earbuds In 2023

Headphones are one of the best things to ever happen to music lovers of the world. Curling up in the back seat of a car with a pair of headphones on is a fond memory many reminisce about. Not only do they allow you to enjoy your favorite song privately, but they also give you the ability to hear each and every one of its exquisite details. By now, you must have experienced the joy of rediscovering a song with a pair of headphones after noticing some background vocals that you have never paid attention to before.

Enjoying all the conveniences of headphones is now easier than ever before. With Bluetooth, having to deal with long and messy wiring to connect your headphones to a device is a thing of the past. But an issue that pops up with Bluetooth headphones is the infuriating process of connecting, disconnecting, and reconnecting whenever you want to switch between devices. Bluetooth Multipoint is a rather convenient feature that allows you to connect your Bluetooth headphones or earbuds to two or more devices simultaneously. Relatively under-used when considering all its useful perks, Bluetooth Multipoint was actually unveiled way back in 2010, so it is not exactly a brand-new, revolutionary piece of tech.

If you're looking to try out Bluetooth Multipoint, here are some of the best headphones and earbuds with the feature to buy in 2023.