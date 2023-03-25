15 Best Single-Player Games On Nintendo Switch, Ranked

In the six years since the Nintendo Switch first launched, it has accrued a truly impressive library of games. From high-octane action games to complex strategy games and relaxing puzzle games, there's something for everyone.

The Switch has plenty of great multiplayer-focused experiences, including the likes of "Splatoon 2" and "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate". However, the system is arguably a more single-player focused platform, and it sets itself apart from living room consoles such as the PlayStation 5 by allowing you to dive into digital experiences even when you don't have a power outlet or a big screen TV available.

While Nintendo's own exclusive collection of prestigious franchises, such as Mario and the Legend of Zelda, stand out as key reasons to own a Switch, many third-party games from studios, both big and indie are ideally suited to the portable design of this console. The best single-player games for the Nintendo Switch allow for both bite-sized fun on the bus or commuter train, and for deep dives into beautiful digital worlds at home.