PS5 Accessories You've Been Missing This Whole Time
Despite how much time has passed in between now and when the PlayStation 5 originally launched, it's still pretty difficult to get your hands on one. So, if you have a PS5 to call your own, congrats! Now, you can focus on buying accessories and personalizing your current-gen console experience.
There are a ton of different ways to customize your console, and plenty of accessories to choose from. But how do you know what's really worth your money? To be honest, that answer ultimately comes down to personal preference and your budget. Some people might only be able to buy one really awesome accessory, while some might have a healthy savings account just asking to be spent on every PS5 accessory out there. With that said, happy shopping! If you're trying to add something extra to your PS5 console, you're bound to find at least one or two special items on this list.
An Extra DualSense Controller
Buying an additional DualSense controller should be one of the first things you do after snagging a PlayStation 5. The DualSense controller is easily one of the best controllers ever made, but that's not the only reason you should buy more than one.
For starters, if there's more than one person who regularly plays games in your home, or you frequently have friends over, it makes sense to have a minimum of two DualSense controllers in your possession. This allows you to enjoy two-player games at a moment's notice. Plus, you can potentially assign one controller to each person in a home, which is great if one person is good about keeping their controller charged, and the other person is forgetful.
Even if you live by yourself, or you're the only person in the home who plays games on the PS5, having an extra controller is an easy way to ensure you always have a charged controller ready to go. Just make sure one controller is always plugged into the console. Then, when your controller's battery is low, make a quick swap, and there's practically no time lost.
Finally, you can also use a DualSense controller with your computer if you also play games on Steam or another digital video game distribution service. With two controllers, one can stay at your computer, and one can stay by your PS5.
A Second Internal M.2 SSD
After waiting a very long time, PlayStation 5 users are finally able to add a second internal M.2 SSD to their new console. When the console was first released, Sony warned users against putting an incompatible SSD card inside the unit and urged people to wait until Sony officially endorsed a storage solution. That info has finally been made public, and users can add much-needed internal storage to their consoles.
To expand your PS5's internal storage, you'll need to purchase an M.2 SSD device with the following:
-
A PCI-Express Gen 4 interface that supports M.2 NVMe SSD
-
250 gigabytes to 4 terabytes of storage space
-
A sequential read speed of 5,500 megabits per second or faster
-
Certain physical size requirements
Once you have a second internal M.2 SSD installed, it can be used to download, copy, and launch PS5 and PS4 games, as well as any media apps you use. If you already have an external storage device, it's easy to move games between that device, the PS5's built-in internal storage, and added M.2 SSD storage.
Most internal M.2 SSD options compatible with the PS5 will advertise that fact, but it's always good to verify an SSD's specs against Sony's requirements just in case. It's also worth mentioning that M.2 SATA SSDs are not supported (via PlayStation).
A Controller Charging Station
After buying an extra DualSense controller, a charging station is one of the best official PlayStation 5 accessories you can get. If you have a Nintendo Switch, or at least know how it charges in the dock, this charging station functions similarly. Each controller hooks into one of two slots and instantly starts charging — as long as the charging station is plugged into the wall, of course.
Instead of using a USB-A to USB-C cable between your console and your DualSense controller, the charging station uses the controller's built-in charging terminals below the microphone mute button. This both frees up USB ports on your PS5 console, and eliminates messy cables from your setup.
It's also much easier to fit a controller into the charging station than it is to grab a cable and plug it in. And that's if there's a charging cable there in the first place, and you don't have to search your house to find one.
A Media Remote
The PS5 media remote is one of those accessories that you'll love if you use your console to stream content. If you never use your PlayStation 5 to watch the latest shows on Netflix or listen to music on Spotify, you'll probably find the media remote pointless.
For $30, the media remote is one of Sony's more affordable accessories for the console. Because it's an official PS5 accessory, there's absolutely no hassle in getting it connected to your console and ready to use.
There are four dedicated app buttons on the remote, so you're in luck if you frequently use Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, or Spotify. As of right now, you can't reprogram these buttons, so if you use another streaming service more often, these buttons will be useless to you.
However, the rest of the media remote's buttons still make it a worthwhile investment so you don't have to try to navigate with the DualSense's controls. It has all the classic media playback buttons, including play/pause, rewind, and fast forward, as well as volume controls that work with your TV through a built-in IR transmitter.
A Custom DualSense Controller
If you have some extra money to spend, creating a custom DualSense controller is the perfect way to personalize your gaming setup. Even though the original DualSense and its boldly-colored successors look pretty sweet, a custom controller just looks so much better because it reflects your personality.
Through Aimcontrollers' website, you can customize so much more than just the look of your individualized controller. You can add custom paddles to the back of a controller that contain four programmable buttons. There's also the option of adding smart triggers and bumpers, digital buttons that replace the existing rubber membrane mechanism, aim sticks of a different height, and a comfortable grip material on the back of the controller.
Of course, the design is important, too. After all, you'll spend a ton of hours staring at your DualSense controller, patting yourself on the back for how awesome it looks. With all of Aimcontrollers' possible customizations, there are over 100,000 unique combinations. You can customize the color and design of the main front panel, the trim, the D-pad on the left, the action buttons on the right, and the base color for the left and right sticks.
A Racing Wheel
This is another one of those items that's extremely useful for some gamers, but not for everyone. Logitech's G29 racing wheel makes playing games like "Gran Turismo" much more immersive and exciting, not to mention easier to play.
It is a pretty pricey investment at nearly $400, but if racing games are your jam, it's worth it. The wheel itself is covered with hand-stitched leather and has a rotation of 900 degrees, lock-to-lock. It's also equipped with dual-motor force feedback, which means you'll feel every terrain change, and there are solid steel ball bearings in the wheel shaft that add extra weight and durability.
Then, a racing wheel isn't complete without some floor pedals. With an integrated throttle, brake, and clutch pedals, you'll feel like you're actually in a car when you accelerate, brake, or change gears. Plus, you can mount the wheel securely to a table or a racing rig via built-in clamps or screw mounting points. This means you can be as aggressive as you want while driving without having to worry about your wheel moving.
A Controller Skin
If you want a DualSense controller with a unique look, but can't afford to purchase a customized one, try out a controller skin instead. A quick look at MightySkins' website shows that having a beautiful PlayStation 5 controller doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg. Most of the available skins are around $13, and for only four extra bucks, you can design a custom look.
There are so many great designs to choose from, whether you're looking for something edgy, artistic, modern, or simple. You can filter designs by a specific artist, your favorite color, or by design and category.
You can also buy a skin for your PS5 console. Most of the DualSense controller skins have a matching skin for the console, whether you own the disk version or the digital version. When your console and your controller match, it looks like you purchased a special limited edition version of the system.
The skin is made of 3M vinyl laminate with air-release technology to prevent air bubbles. It's a peel-and-stick installation process, and super easy to remove if you ever want to swap it for a new look or sell your system in the future. While the skin is on your controller or your console, it provides an extra layer of protection against scratches.
A Set of Console Plates
If you don't like the look of a peel-and-stick skin on your console, you could upgrade the PS5's look with a set of console plates. At long last, Sony finally released unique PS5 covers with matching DualSense controllers. These official covers look and function just like the original white covers, only with bold colors: Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple, Cosmic Red, and Midnight Black.
But if you want another option, check out the cover options from Dbrand. This is the company that Sony threatened to sue for offering console plates in a different color shortly after the PlayStation 5 hit the market. After facing a legal battle, Dbrand altered the design of their console plates, and released the new and improved version as Darkplates 2.0 (via PC Mag).
The Darkplates 2.0 feature a curved design that aligns with the middle portion of the console, producing a more streamlined look. Its best feature is easily the added vents to improve airflow and keep your console cool during long gaming sessions. You can choose between Matte Black, Retro Gray, and Classic White colors for your cover plates.
Then, you can add a peel-and-stick skin for the center portion in the same colors, as well as a Robot Camo option and a Triple Black Icon option. For some extra fun, you can order an LED light strip to go on either side of your console.
An External Storage Drive
While adding an internal M.2 SSD to your PlayStation 5 is the cleanest solution to getting extra storage, it's pretty expensive. It's not necessarily affordable to purchase an external SSD of the same size, but it is cheaper than an internal SSD. Plus, it's easier to find another use for an external SSD than an internal SSD, if you ever sell your console.
If you can afford both an internal M.2 SSD and an external SSD, you'd probably have more storage than you'd ever need. But hey, that just means you'll never have to figure out which game to uninstall to make room for something new. Just know that only an internal M.2 SSD that fits Sony's requirements is able to play PS5 games, while an external SSD is only able to run PS4 games. You can, however, use the external drive to store both PS4 and PS5 games.
A PSVR Headset
Buying a PlayStation VR headset to go with your console is certainly a luxury accessory, but it's pretty dang awesome. Before getting into the details, it's worth mentioning that Sony should be releasing the PSVR 2 in early 2023 (via PlayStation). So if you want to hold out for the newest version, it's worth waiting for this to hit shelves.
But if you just can't wait to try out a virtual reality experience, the PSVR headset is great. You can get Marvel's Iron Man Bundle that comes with the headset, a Demo Collection of VR games, and "Marvel's Iron Man VR" game. Other than that, it's difficult to find a new PSVR headset unit, likely because Sony is prepping for the release of the PSVR 2 headset and not making any more PSVR units.
The original PSVR headset has 360-degree vision that fully immerses you in virtual worlds. With an OLED screen and 120 frames per second, looking around the world is an incredibly smooth experience. Then, 3D audio technology helps sounds come from different directions and distances, making the experience feel even more real.
A Pair of Quality Headphones
Sony specifically designed the Pulse headphones for the PlayStation 5, and while they're not bad, they're not the best. There are better headphones out there for the same price, and if you're willing to spend a little bit more, you can snag a pair with truly exceptional audio quality. It's worth investing in a better pair of headphones, especially when they can also be used with your smartphone in addition to your computer and your console.
The Arctis 7P+ headphones from SteelSeries are a fantastic option that's also relatively affordable. With their white, blue, and black aesthetic, they fit in perfectly with the PS5's design. Unlike Sony's Pulse headphones, SteelSeries' Arctis 7P+ headphones are compatible with PC and Mac computers, Android phones, and the Nintendo Switch in addition to the PS5 and PS4 consoles.
While they don't have Bluetooth capabilities, they do support USB-RF to make your experience wireless. With your PS5 console and your computer, you can use the USB-A adapter, and then swap to the USB-C dongle when using the headphones with your smartphone or your Switch. The Arctis 7P+ headphones have a wireless range of 40 feet and a frequency response between 20 and 20,000 hertz.
Anyone who plays games knows how easy it is to get sucked into a long session, so the 30-hour battery life on these headphones is incredibly useful. This means you don't even have to worry if you forget to charge them in between gaming sessions. That is, unless your gaming sessions typically last 30 hours. Plus, a 15-minute charge gives you three hours' worth of battery, just in case you run out on the fly.