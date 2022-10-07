PS5 Accessories You've Been Missing This Whole Time

Buying an additional DualSense controller should be one of the first things you do after snagging a PlayStation 5. The DualSense controller is easily one of the best controllers ever made, but that's not the only reason you should buy more than one.

For starters, if there's more than one person who regularly plays games in your home, or you frequently have friends over, it makes sense to have a minimum of two DualSense controllers in your possession. This allows you to enjoy two-player games at a moment's notice. Plus, you can potentially assign one controller to each person in a home, which is great if one person is good about keeping their controller charged, and the other person is forgetful.

Even if you live by yourself, or you're the only person in the home who plays games on the PS5, having an extra controller is an easy way to ensure you always have a charged controller ready to go. Just make sure one controller is always plugged into the console. Then, when your controller's battery is low, make a quick swap, and there's practically no time lost.

Finally, you can also use a DualSense controller with your computer if you also play games on Steam or another digital video game distribution service. With two controllers, one can stay at your computer, and one can stay by your PS5.