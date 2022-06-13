Revamped PlayStation Plus Launches Today: Here's The Full List Of Games

PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now have existed, inconveniently, as two separate subscription services, both costing at least $9.99 per month. This made ownership of the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5's complete list of premium features expensive and unwieldy, especially if you have any interest in returning to classic PlayStation games from generations past. This is true at least when compared to Microsoft's much simpler selection of services: either $9.99 for an Xbox Game Pass subscription, or $14.99 for an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription that also includes Xbox Live Gold and supports both PC and Xbox game catalogs, and even offers access to Xbox Cloud Gaming on a multitude of devices.

Sony has been making plans to catch up with Microsoft for some time, sharing a brief teaser of the newly released PlayStation Plus subscription tiers all the way back in May. But now those very same tiers — marked Essentials, Extra, and Premium, in ascending order of included features and subscription costs — are finally available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners across the Americas. Sony may yet prove itself against the relative convenience granted by Xbox Game Pass, but without carrying the same promise of offering "day one" console exclusives to those subscribed to the lowest (or even the highest) tier of its service, the all-new PlayStation Plus could still drag behind Microsoft's premium service in terms of raw popularity. For reference, Statista reported in January that Xbox Game Pass has garnered up to 25 million subscribers.