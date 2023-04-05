Sony Reportedly Plotting New PlayStation Handheld Made For Remote Play

Sony could be making a comeback into the handheld gaming console space. A recent report by Insider Gaming has hinted at the likelihood of Sony launching a new PlayStation portable device in the near future. If the news turns out to be accurate, it will mark a handheld return for Sony — a space it had famously exited with the discontinuation of the PlayStation Vita a few years ago. While this upcoming handheld gaming device doesn't have an official name yet, it is internally known as the Q Lite, the report adds.

The PlayStation Vita was on sale for over eight years before Sony stopped making it in 2019. While the Vita continues to have a loyal fan base among handheld gaming enthusiasts, the Vita was a commercial failure that frequently fell short of meeting its worldwide sales targets.

Apart from being unable to match its chief competitor in the Nintendo 3DS, the Vita also faced stiff competition from the ever-growing popularity of smartphone gaming. As smartphones got better at gaming with each passing generation, there was lesser demand for a dedicated handheld gaming console.

Given Sony's unpleasant run with standalone gaming consoles like the PSP and the Vita, it might surprise many that the company is considering re-entering the segment. Interestingly, Sony seems to be taking several steps to make sure that this upcoming handheld doesn't meet the same fate as its predecessors.