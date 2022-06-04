The Reason Sony's PlayStation Vita Was A Failure

In 2004, Sony entered the handheld gaming sphere with the release of the PlayStation Portable (PSP) in Japan, which was followed by a launch in other markets in 2005. The portable console enjoyed some success and was a viable competitor to Nintendo's line of handheld gaming devices. It was also the most powerful handheld system at the time and came with an array of features like video and audio playback. Sony sold around 80 million PSPs, and eventually, it decided to release a successor to the system known as the PlayStation Vita.

The PS Vita was released in Japan in 2011 and then in the U.S. in 2012, as detailed in the original press release. Around this time was also when Nintendo released its 3DS system, and mobile gaming in general was on the rise thanks to smartphones. The PS Vita had a relatively good launch and 200,000 units were sold in the U.S. within the first month. However, it didn't take long for these sales to stall, and the numbers quickly dwindled over the following months, reported Ars Technica. In contrast, the Nintendo 3DS was enjoying immense success, taking a lot of attention away from the PS Vita during its lifespan.