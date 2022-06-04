The Reason Sony's PlayStation Vita Was A Failure
In 2004, Sony entered the handheld gaming sphere with the release of the PlayStation Portable (PSP) in Japan, which was followed by a launch in other markets in 2005. The portable console enjoyed some success and was a viable competitor to Nintendo's line of handheld gaming devices. It was also the most powerful handheld system at the time and came with an array of features like video and audio playback. Sony sold around 80 million PSPs, and eventually, it decided to release a successor to the system known as the PlayStation Vita.
The PS Vita was released in Japan in 2011 and then in the U.S. in 2012, as detailed in the original press release. Around this time was also when Nintendo released its 3DS system, and mobile gaming in general was on the rise thanks to smartphones. The PS Vita had a relatively good launch and 200,000 units were sold in the U.S. within the first month. However, it didn't take long for these sales to stall, and the numbers quickly dwindled over the following months, reported Ars Technica. In contrast, the Nintendo 3DS was enjoying immense success, taking a lot of attention away from the PS Vita during its lifespan.
PS Vita stumbled while the Nintendo 3DS forged its own path
During the rise in mobile gaming, Sony and Nintendo were attempting to compete in the market with their respective handhelds. However, each company had a different reaction to smartphone gaming. In response to a question asked about a Playstation Vita successor, Shuhei Yoshida, president of Sony Computer Entertainment Worldwide Studios, stated in a Q&A session that "the climate is not healthy for now because of the huge dominance in mobile gaming," as noted by Eurogamer.
During this same time, Nintendo decided to make its 3DS handheld as irresistible as possible to potential buyers, launching plenty of great titles and eventually releasing new versions of the system, such as the 3DS XL. This was a good move for Nintendo, and it enjoyed immense success with the handheld console, selling around 74 million units (via Nintendo). Sony, on the other hand, seemed to ignore the Vita once it realized the console wasn't garnering the number of sales it had originally hoped for.
Companies pulled support for the failing Vita
As sales for the PS Vita grew weak, big game studios eventually decided to pull support for the device, meaning there was a huge lack of games being created for the system. This included the game series that was one of the main drives to the PSP, "Monster Hunter." Capcom opted to release "Monster Hunter" titles for the Nintendo 3DS instead during this time, pulling many consumers away from Sony's PS Vita in the process, as shown by sales data from Media Create. Both handhelds were priced at $249.99 when they launched, however, Nintendo didn't take as long as Sony to reduce the price for its handheld to draw in more buyers, as reported in the Guardian.
The lack of third-party support for the Vita was a huge obstacle for the system to overcome. Sony attempted to keep the console alive by turning to indie game developers in order to grow the PS Vita's library, according to Polygon. Although this strategy allowed the Vita to survive, it wasn't enough for the portable console to truly thrive and make its mark in video game history. The availability of smaller indie titles may have drawn a small and loyal fanbase, but the PS Vita was ultimately considered a commercial failure.