Sony's PS5 Supply Fix Might Be This Simple Disc Drive

Sony is reportedly gearing up for another major Playstation 5 design overhaul, and this time, it supposedly wants to sell a detachable disc drive, too. The news comes courtesy of Insider Gaming, a new game journalism outlet helmed by Tom Henderson who was recently in the news for "GTA 6" related leaks. Henderson has cultivated a reliable insider status in the gaming industry and has also leaked some juicy information about "The Last Of Us (Part 1) Remake," "Call of Duty: Warzone 2," and Sony's gaming peripheral plans in the past.

The company is said to be eyeing a September 2023 release for the rumored updated PlayStation 5 iteration with an external disc accessory in tow. It looks like Sony eventually plans to phase out the two-model approach of selling a disk-loaded and all-digital version of the PlayStation 5, at least if the claims prove to be accurate. Shifting to a single design formula with a disc drive add-on should help the company reduce production hassles.

Sony is currently experiencing an acute shortage of PlayStation 5 units in the face of high demand, even though it has promised that the restock issues will be over soon. An unpredictable supply chain and high inflation have already forced Sony to hike the console's prices in certain markets without solving the availability woes. An updated version with an optical disc accessory just might accelerate the production in the coming quarters — plus, it might also solve the disc-sharing dilemma for gamers that purchased the all-digital version of the PlayStation 5.