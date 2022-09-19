Take-Two Shuts Down The GTA 6 Leak But It's Too Late

The massive "Grand Theft Auto 6" leak has taken the video games industry by storm. The leak first surfaced on the GTA Forums and revealed some key details about "GTA 6," such as a female character, new vehicle mechanics, and the return of a Zuckerberg parody among others. However, developer Rockstar and parent company Take-Two have finally entered damage control mode and are actively trying to get the leaked material pulled down from the internet.

Tech journalist Tom Warren tweeted a screenshot of a community post from the GTA Forums admins, claiming that Take-Two reached out to them with takedown requests covering copyrighted material. In the wake of the request, all the content posted in the thread by the bad actor has been pulled. "All copyrighted/sensitive media, code and links have been removed and this topic has been locked," says the updated post. The thread was locked temporarily but has since been opened to public comments.

Moreover, the GTA Forums home page now shows a banner at the top asking community members to refrain from sharing leaked media. According to a report from The Guardian, the affected parties have started issuing takedown notices to remove the leaked material from Twitter and YouTube. A couple of active Telegram accounts were also created by the hacker going by the username @teapotuberhacker, complete with cloud links and shareable ZIP files of the alleged "GTA 6" material.