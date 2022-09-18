GTA 6 Leak References A Mark Zuckerberg-Inspired Character From GTA 5

The massive "GTA 6" leak is all over the internet, and as fans pore over every tiny detail in the videos, more juicy information is making its way out. One Twitter user shared a leaked clip in which a non-player character can be heard talking about an individual named Jay Norris in a signature "GTA"-style expletive-laden tirade.

"Yeah, so Jay Norris can download your f***ing brain and sell it to the Chinese," says the character in the leaked clip. For the unaware, Jay Norris is an in-game parody of Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg. The video also makes a reference to LifeInvader, a tongue-in-cheek parody of Facebook in the "Grand Theft Auto" series games, which is also a not-so-subtle take on the real-world social media platform's numerous privacy intrusion scandals.

Norris, credited as founder and CEO of LifeInvader, first appeared in "GTA 5." One look at the character's frizzy hair, eerily curious eyes, and signature grey tee, and it becomes unmistakably evident that the character is a snarky replica of Zuckerberg. In related news, "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas" is coming to the Oculus Quest 2 VR platform, a piece of news that was announced by none other than Mark Zuckerberg at the company's metaverse-y Connect event last year.