Nintendo Switch Becomes Third-Best-Selling Console Of All Time, Surpassing Game Boy And PS4

While other console makers, like Sony and Microsoft, are in a constant battle to try and one-up each other in terms of features, image fidelity, and frame rates, Nintendo plays a different game. The Japanese video-game and console maker is known for making games and consoles that solely focus on the gaming experience and fun factor, rather than trying to push the boundaries of what the technology at the time is capable of.

Case in point, the specifications page of the Nintendo Switch doesn't make a single mention of RAM, CPU, or GPU specifications, outside of "NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor." The console also uses a somewhat outdated 6.2-inch, 720p display, which is about a similar size to most smartphones, but with far less pixel density.

As is typical with Nintendo, though, the specs almost don't matter. Since the Switch launched in 2017, a great many impressive PC and living-room console titles have been ported over to Nintendo's venerable hybrid-handheld — with varying degrees of success. It seems that Nintendo's winning formula of putting the player first and coming in at a very competitive price has paid off once again, with the Switch achieving record sales numbers and surpassing much of the competition.