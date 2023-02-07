Nintendo Switch Becomes Third-Best-Selling Console Of All Time, Surpassing Game Boy And PS4
While other console makers, like Sony and Microsoft, are in a constant battle to try and one-up each other in terms of features, image fidelity, and frame rates, Nintendo plays a different game. The Japanese video-game and console maker is known for making games and consoles that solely focus on the gaming experience and fun factor, rather than trying to push the boundaries of what the technology at the time is capable of.
Case in point, the specifications page of the Nintendo Switch doesn't make a single mention of RAM, CPU, or GPU specifications, outside of "NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor." The console also uses a somewhat outdated 6.2-inch, 720p display, which is about a similar size to most smartphones, but with far less pixel density.
As is typical with Nintendo, though, the specs almost don't matter. Since the Switch launched in 2017, a great many impressive PC and living-room console titles have been ported over to Nintendo's venerable hybrid-handheld — with varying degrees of success. It seems that Nintendo's winning formula of putting the player first and coming in at a very competitive price has paid off once again, with the Switch achieving record sales numbers and surpassing much of the competition.
The Nintendo Switch still needs to catch up to the PlayStation 2
As of December 31, 2022, Nintendo claims [PDF] the Switch family has sold just over 122 million units, which puts it ahead of Nintendo's own GameBoy by a solid 4 million units, according to IGN. The Nintendo DS and the PlayStation 2, however, still lead the Switch by 22 and 27 million units, respectively. The PlayStation 4, on the other hand, has sold just over 117 million units and has just been replaced by the PlayStation 5, meaning sales are unlikely to pick up anytime soon.
Perhaps some of the reasons for the immense success of the Switch are its accessibility — low price and the lack of need for a separate display or even a living room. Its low price, and the mid-generation updates in the form of the cheaper Switch Lite and Switch OLED, have all contributed to the console's success.
According to Nintendo, since its launch in 2021, the Switch OLED has sold 13.4 million units. The cheaper Switch Lite, on the other hand, has sold just over 20 million units. With just over 33 million units in sales coming from the refreshes in just over half of the family's lifespan so far, it's clear that the regular Switch is still king.
Nintendo predicts that another 4.5 million units will sell before the end of March 2023, bringing the total up to around 125 million units. Interestingly, Valve's Steam Deck has sold over a million units in its first year of sales despite shortages.