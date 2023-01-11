Changing These 3 Settings Will Maximize Your Nintendo Switch Battery Life

Whether you have the regular Nintendo Switch, the Switch OLED variant, or the handheld-only Switch Lite, the odds are high that you spend quite a bit of your gameplay sessions on battery power — after all, that level of freedom is the biggest appeal when it comes to handhelds. Battery life on the Nintendo Switch is pretty great when compared to something more powerful like the Steam Deck, but with a potential runtime as short as only a couple of hours (via Nintendo), there's certainly a good reason to tweak the settings if you don't want to carry around an emergency power bank.

Depending on which Switch model you have, the battery runtime between charging sessions may be stretched out to as long as nine hours, according to Nintendo's figures. If you're aiming for the upper end of that range, you've likely already made a couple of popularly-known adjustments: turned down the screen brightness and decreased your game's graphics settings. Both of those things will help, but you may see the most benefits by changing a couple of console settings, too.