Why You Probably Should Be Using Dark Mode On Your iPhone

Dark Mode for iOS was introduced by Apple in 2019 as part of the main iOS and iPadOS 13 release. The long-awaited feature makes using an iPhone or iPad at night a more comfortable experience by making the white elements on the screen black, significantly reducing the amount of blinding light that is emitted from your iPhone. The feature is also available on Macs running macOS 10.14 Mojave or later or Apple TVs running tvOS 10 or later, as well.

In addition to using it at night, many people have opted to use Dark Mode all day, every day, simply for the coolness factor — though, of course, there are practical benefits from using Dark Mode, including increased battery life on iPhone models with an OLED display (pretty much all of the latest iPhones, excluding the iPhone SE), as explained by Apple. Not everyone will like the way Dark Mode looks, and not everyone will enable Dark Mode for the same reasons. Some users simply like the darker aesthetic, but even if you're not one of them, there are still a couple of good reasons to consider turning the feature on.