The Games Nintendo Switch Fans Say They Regret Buying

Nintendo is known for many things: popular characters, valuable IP, a very colorful theme park in Japan, and game prices that rarely ever go down. Even when a Nintendo title goes on sale, its price is usually discounted by only a few dollars. Don't expect to find something like "Breath of the Wild" on sale for $19.99 even though it was released several years ago — at the time of writing, it's still sequestered behind the new-game price of $59.99 on the Nintendo eShop. Whereas PlayStation and Xbox owners can amass a notable game library over time without spending too much by taking advantage of major sales and free game offers, every large Nintendo Switch library packed with big-name titles represents a fairly substantial outlay of cash on the gamer's part.

With that in mind, it makes sense that Switch owners want every game they buy on the platform to be a stunner, but that's sadly not the case. While you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who hates "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" or even "Kirby and the Forgotten Land," there are more than a few games that some Switch fans regret buying. The reasons don't always have to do with the quality of the game itself, but rather the experience of playing it on the modest hardware found in Nintendo's console.