Kirby and the Forgotten Land announced for Nintendo Switch

Ahead of today’s Nintendo Direct, we saw a leak that suggested a new Kirby game would be revealed during the show. As it turns out, that leak was right on the money, as about halfway through today’s Direct, Nintendo announced Kirby and the Forgotten Land for Nintendo Switch. Nintendo gave us our first look at the game with an announcement trailer today, but it sounds like we’re going to be waiting a while for this one.

Even though Nintendo didn’t give us a solid release date for Kirby and the Forgotten Land, the company did say that it will be out sometime in Spring 2022. That makes Kirby and the Forgotten Land one of the exceptions to the theme of today’s Nintendo Direct, as the show was focused chiefly on Switch games that are coming out this winter.

In any case, the first look afforded by today’s announcement trailer is more than what most of us are used to. While we often see games revealed with brief teaser trailers, Nintendo’s announcement trailer for Kirby and the Forgotten Land clocks in at almost two-and-a-half minutes long. We even get to see some gameplay footage from Kirby and the Forgotten Land too, which is even more of a rarity in announcement trailers.

The trailer shows us Kirby washing up on the shores of the titular Forgotten Land, which is filled with abandoned buildings from a civilization that has seemingly disappeared. On display throughout the trailer are various power-ups that Kirby will have at his disposal, including some familiar ones from past games.

Just like that, Nintendo has revealed what’s likely one of 2022’s headlining games for Nintendo Switch. We’ll bring you more details about Kirby and the Forgotten Land as Nintendo reveals them, so stay tuned for more.