Why Valve Doesn't Think Those AMD 6800U Handhelds Are Real Competition

It's safe to say that Valve's Steam Deck has been a rousing success, with the company boasting over a million sales according to a KDE Akademy keynote speaker, David Edmundson (via 80 Level). Steam Decks have also been topping the Steam sales charts numerous times in 2022. Sales numbers aside, the Steam Deck is a more-than-capable device, especially considering its $399 starting price. Featuring a custom, quad-core, AMD Zen 2 APU with eight RDNA 2 Compute Units, and 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, the Steam Deck is more than capable of running even some AAA games on its 400-nit, 7-inch, 1280x800 IPS display.

Since the announcement and launch of the Steam Deck, companies like AYANEO, Ayn, GPD, and One X Player have stepped up their game, releasing a variety of Windows-based handheld gaming devices equipped with AMD's latest Ryzen 7 6800U APUs. Some OEMs are even playing around with different form factors; like the GPD Win 4 that hides a full QWERTY keyboard under a sliding display, or the colossal ten-inch GPD Win Max 2 with its more traditional clamshell design and laptop keyboard. It certainly seems as though hardware manufacturers are working hard to compete with the Steam Deck and take advantage of the renewed interest in the handheld form factor, but is all of that actually necessary? A recent interview with the Steam Deck designers seems to suggest not.