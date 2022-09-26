The Seven Best Steam Deck Alternatives Right Now

The Valve Steam Deck is one of the hottest consoles right now and for good reason. It packs enough power into its relatively small form factor to be able to play some of the latest AAA PC games on the go. The Steam Deck is able to achieve this thanks to its custom AMD SoC that incorporates a quad-core Zen 2-based CPU and an 8-core RDNA2 integrated GPU. The combination delivers over 1.6 teraflops of gaming performance that is more than capable of driving its 1200 x 800 pixel 7-inch IPS LCD display at solid frame rates.

It comes in 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants, which sadly, has been hard to get since it launched earlier this year thanks to the global chip shortage. It is also only available in limited markets including the U.S., Canada, the E.U., and the U.K. It also recently became available to order in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. Although Valve has further expansion plans, gamers will be keen to get their hands, if not on the Steam Deck, at least something similar. There are a number of great alternatives already on the market, or on the cusp of launching, that are worth a closer look.