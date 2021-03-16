ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED laptop is lightweight without sacrificing ports

ASUS’ ZenBook 13 OLED (UX325) has gone on sale, offering what the company promises is the world’s lightest OLED laptop. Super-skinny with a glossy pine gray metal chassis, it kicks off at under $900 with a choice of Intel 11th Gen processors.

The whole thing measures in at 304 x 203 x 13.9 mm, and tips the scales at 2.45 pounds. There’s a larger keyboard than on previous ZenBook 13 models, ASUS says, as well as room for a set of extra function keys tuning along the right edge. An ErgoLift hinge, meanwhile, raises the keyboard up for a more comfortable angle when the screen is opened.

The screen is the ASUS’ star feature, of course, a 13.3-inch OLED panel with 400 nits of brightness. There’s Pantone Validated colors, and 100-percent DCI-P3 color gamut support, while it’s also TÜV Rheinland-certified for low blue light output. It’s a 1920 x 1080 Full HD panel, with 2.9mm bezels, and it’s powered by Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

Also inside is a choice of 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 or Core i7-1165G7 processor, plus up to 16GB of 4266 MHz LPDDR4X memory. Storage is up to 512GB of PCIe 3.0 x2 NVMe SSD.

Despite the dimensions, there are two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports – supporting ASUS’s USB-C Easy Charge system, which allows the laptop to charge, albeit more slowly, on lower-power USB-C supplies – along with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A. You also get a full-sized HDMI 2.0 port and a microSD card reader. On the wireless side, there’s WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

The 67 Wh battery, ASUS says, should last for up to 13 hours of use. There’s a 65W adapter in the box, and the ZenBook 13 OLED can drive up to three external displays via Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI, as well as the laptop’s own display. There are three cooling fan profiles – Whisper, Standard, and Performance – to offer a choice between balancing speed and noise levels.

An IR webcam supports Windows Hello, and there’s AI-powered noise cancelation on the ZenBook 13 OLED’s microphone. The speakers use Harman Kardon tuning. Integrated into the touchpad, meanwhile, is an illuminated numberpad, which can be turned on for when you’re working on spreadsheets and the like.

The ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED (UX325) is available now, priced at $799.99 for a Core i5 machine with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD. The Core i7 with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD is $899.99, while a Core i7 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD is $1,058.29.

