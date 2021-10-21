Microsoft reveals 512GB and 2TB Seagate Xbox Series X storage cards

Microsoft seems bent on the idea that Seagate will be the absolute best company to promote for storage expansion for the Xbox Series X and S. At the launch of the console, Microsoft’s own “Designed for Xbox” announced a “close collaboration with Seagate” to create storage expansion for the Xbox Series X. Now they’ve “collaborated with Seagate once again.”

Per the announcement from Designed for Xbox on the 21st of October, 2021, Seagate has a pair of new expansion cards for the latest Xbox console. One has 512GB of storage space inside, the other is effectively four times that size at 2TB. (That’s 2,048 GB binary, 2,000 GB decimal).

The larger of the two will be released in early December of the year 2021 and will be released with a recommended price of around $400 USD. The 512GB expansion card will be released to Walmart in the United States with a release date in mid-November. You can pre-order this card right now if you want to drop approximately $140 USD for a product that you won’t get any earlier or get any sort of discount for as a result of said pre-order.

Seagate cards plug in to the Xbox Series X or S with the greatest of ease. They basically look like they were meant to be there in the first place. Per Microsoft, “the expansion card is designed to match the exact performance of the internal storage of the Xbox Series X|S.”

So it’s like you’ve got more storage than usual, but there’s no chance you’ll find any perceivable delay in play or data transfer when saving or loading games from said storage. That’s not particularly likely if you have a compatible bit of external storage connected to your Xbox, but still – Microsoft wants to make CLEAR that these storage cards are made to work like they were meant to be there in the first place.