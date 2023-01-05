Razer Edge 5G Finally Gets A Release Date

When it comes to U.S. availability, the non-cellular Razer Edge model will only be available from Razer's own online shop and its brick-and-mortar outlets across the country. The non-cellular model will only be available from Razer's own online shop and its brick-and-mortar outlets across the country.

The 5G model, which can latch on to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband airwaves, will be exclusive to the carrier's own online and offline sales channels. For the Wi-Fi model, buyers need to shell out $399, while the 5G model will be a tad more expensive. Razer will also be selling a Founders Edition of the gaming handheld, which offers the same specs as the regular version, but comes with a pair of Razer Hammerhead wireless earbuds in the retail package, priced at $499. Unfortunately, Razer hasn't revealed if, and when, the Edge will make it to other markets.

Razer's Edge is not the only gaming handheld of its kind out there, of course. It will go against the Logitech G Cloud, another Android-based handheld gaming device that costs $350, but misses out on 5G and a detachable design. Then you have the venerable Steam Deck for more serious PC-grade gaming and Nintendo's blockbuster Switch series of handheld consoles.