Razer Edge Revealed As A 5G Steam Deck And Switch Challenger

Razer is the latest brand to step inside the handled gaming console ring, following in the footsteps of Nintendo with its Switch, Valve with the Steam Deck, and Logitech with the G Cloud. At its RazerCon 2022 event, the gaming brand introduced the Razer Edge 5G, an Android-based handheld gaming console launched exclusively in partnership with Verizon that will be available starting in January 2023. A Wi-Fi version of the device will also be sold by Razer via its website and retail outlets.

Powering the Razer Edge 5G is Qualcomm's Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform clocked at 3GHz; it is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. On the front is a 6.8-inch Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display that offers a 144Hz refresh rate. Razer says it optimized the screen to draw less power, while the lights are kept on by a 5,000 mAh battery. However, the company hasn't provided any stats regarding fast-charging tech.

The biggest draw of the Razer Edge 5G is its cellular connectivity suite, which depends on Verizon's Ultra Wideband network. The latter relies on Verizon's high-band (mmWave) and mid-band (C-band) spectrum to deliver the fastest speeds that the carrier has to offer. Just in case there's any confusion, the Razer console can latch on to Sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G bands, while Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E round off the connectivity department.