GeForce NOW RTX 3080 One-Month Memberships Bypass Sold-Out GPU Madness

At a time when getting a graphics card is more difficult and expensive than ever, cloud-gaming services should be thriving. NVIDIA, acutely aware of the ongoing GPU shortage, is therefore keen to promote its gaming solution called GeForce Now. Capable of emulating the experience of playing on a mid-to-high-end desktop PC, GeForce Now is a subscription service that helps gamers play the games they love without spending thousands of dollars on a gaming rig. In order to make GeForce Now more accessible, NVIDIA is finally introducing a much-needed payment change.

NVIDIA's GeForce Now differs from other cloud gaming services. Unlike the failing Google Stadia, NVIDIA doesn't force you to buy games and only play them on its own platform. Instead, GeForce Now helps users run the games that their computers are otherwise ill-equipped to play. Not all games are available in or compatible with GeForce Now, but there's a fairly large — and growing — catalog. The gamers are played on NVIDIA's datacenter hardware and streamed in varying qualities, all depending on the subscription tier.

Previously, NVIDIA GeForce Now was only available as a six-month commitment, meaning you had to pay for six months worth in order to try it out. This meant having to shell out either $50 or even $100 without knowing whether you'll use the service for the full duration. However, this is about to change, as NVIDIA is introducing monthly subscriptions to GeForce Now.