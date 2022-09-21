Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld Beats Steam Deck In One Big Way

Handheld gaming consoles are enjoying a revival movement with the likes of the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck leading the charge. The latest entrant in the segment is Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld, a device that puts cloud-gaming front and center. Priced at $350, the console is currently listed for pre-orders on the Logitech website, Microsoft Store, and Amazon with an early bird discount that tones the price down to $300 for reservations made before October 17. The model starts shipping on October 18 and comes in a single white shade.

Logitech is going squarely after cloud gaming services, putting the likes of Xbox Cloud (via Game Pass) and Nvidia GeForce Now right on the home screen, the company explained in a press release. Users will also be able to stream their Steam games via Steam Link, while Xbox Remote Play let players enjoy their local Xbox games on the handheld console. Moreover, buyers can access other cloud gaming services like Google Stadia and Amazon Luna using their respective apps available on the Google Play Store, which is not surprising as the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld runs an Android 11-based OS.

That heritage also makes it possible to access social media apps, streaming services like Netflix, and Android games. Logitech's handheld gaming console offers a pair of asymmetrical joysticks, a D-Pad, shoulder triggers, remappable controls, and haptic feedback for a proper gamepad-like experience. The model has a 3.5mm headphone jack, too, but the stereo speaker and mic setup ensure that you can scream at teammates without plugging in any audio gear.