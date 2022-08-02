Logitech G's Mysterious Gaming Device Will Support Xbox And NVIDIA's Clouds
Logitech has just announced something quite mysterious, and despite the so-called reveal, the product in question continues to be shrouded in mystery. As a result of a collaboration between Tencent Games and Logitech G, a new kind of handheld gaming device is supposed to be arriving later in 2022, but what will it be and what will it do? Let's go over the little we do know and indulge in some delightfully juicy speculation. Previously mostly known for peripherals such as mice, keyboards, and other gaming accessories, Logitech is now venturing into new territory.
Using the expertise it has built up over the years in the gaming sector, it's about to launch a dedicated gadget that is more than just a laptop or a phone attachment that helps you transform your phone into something akin to a gaming console. Logitech's partnership with Tencent Games extends further toward Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now because the new gaming device is going to support both of these platforms. That's right — we're talking about a handheld cloud gaming device, which means that it will rely on streaming the game directly from Microsoft's or NVIDIA's servers. As a result, it won't have to rely on its own hardware to run AAA titles, which can be difficult to achieve in a small, portable console/PC hybrid.
Should Valve be worried?
Typically, PC gaming was often regarded as something to do at home. Gaming laptops changed things, but even then, a bulky laptop is hardly ideal if you want to play on the road — and ultra-light notebooks often can't support AAA titles due to their cut-down specifications. The recent release of Valve's Steam Deck handheld changed things up a lot, and it seems that now, Logitech may be looking to tap into that surge of popularity with a similar device of its own.
Steam Deck supports PC gaming on the cloud, but it's not cheap, and it's not easy to come by right now. Many users are still waiting for their Steam Decks, with Valve now promising they will receive their handheld by the end of the year. If Logitech G can address both of those pain points by making its console a little cheaper and easier to buy, it might just hit a goldmine of people who want to game on the go, be it on their daily commute or simply sitting outside when the weather allows.
Unfortunately, other than dropping a big announcement along the lines of "it's coming," Logitech G and Tencent Games remain tight-lipped as to what exactly we can expect. We don't know the device's specs, measurements, or price. Even then, just knowing that a new handheld is coming with support for some of the latest games is pretty exciting. We should hear more soon — if the launch date is set within 2022, there's not much time for Logitech to lift the veil and sell the audience on the product before it hits the shelves.