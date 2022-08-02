Logitech G's Mysterious Gaming Device Will Support Xbox And NVIDIA's Clouds

Typically, PC gaming was often regarded as something to do at home. Gaming laptops changed things, but even then, a bulky laptop is hardly ideal if you want to play on the road — and ultra-light notebooks often can't support AAA titles due to their cut-down specifications. The recent release of Valve's Steam Deck handheld changed things up a lot, and it seems that now, Logitech may be looking to tap into that surge of popularity with a similar device of its own.

Steam Deck supports PC gaming on the cloud, but it's not cheap, and it's not easy to come by right now. Many users are still waiting for their Steam Decks, with Valve now promising they will receive their handheld by the end of the year. If Logitech G can address both of those pain points by making its console a little cheaper and easier to buy, it might just hit a goldmine of people who want to game on the go, be it on their daily commute or simply sitting outside when the weather allows.

Unfortunately, other than dropping a big announcement along the lines of "it's coming," Logitech G and Tencent Games remain tight-lipped as to what exactly we can expect. We don't know the device's specs, measurements, or price. Even then, just knowing that a new handheld is coming with support for some of the latest games is pretty exciting. We should hear more soon — if the launch date is set within 2022, there's not much time for Logitech to lift the veil and sell the audience on the product before it hits the shelves.