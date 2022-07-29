Valve Drops A Steam Deck Surprise - And For Once It's Good News

Just over a month ago, Valve announced that it is going to double the rate of shipment for the Steam Deck handheld gaming console. However, that announcement didn't really address the concerns of folks waiting in line for months to get their hands on a reserved unit. There's finally some great news eager fans.

Today, Valve has divulged that it is moving the shipment window ahead for Steam Deck deliveries. The best bit of news is that all new pre-orders starting today will be shipped in the fourth quarter of 2022. For everyone else already in the queue and anxiously waiting for the purchase link email, they will also get their unit delivered this year.

Another pleasant surprise — and perhaps the more significant one — is that buyers originally on the "Q4 or later" shipment window have been moved up to the Q3 slot, which means their Steam Deck will be shipped between the months of July and September. The company says it is slowly getting over some of the supply chain woes and has ramped up production.