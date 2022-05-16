Why Aya Neo 2's Better Hardware May Not Be Enough To Take On The Steam Deck

The Neo 2 and the Neo Slide are powered by the Ryzen 7 6800U APU, built on AMD's Zen 3 Plus architecture. The APU also features an integrated Radeon 680M integrated GPU supporting RDNA 2 graphics.

The Ryzen 6800U has eight cores with a base clock speed of 2.7 GHz and turbo speeds up to 4.7 GHz. The processor is part of the new Ryzen 6000 series mobile processors announced in January 2022. The Zen 3 Plus architecture is built on a 6 nm process. In addition, the processor also supports novel features, including PCIe 4.0, USB 4, Wi-FI 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, LPDDR5-6400 RAM, and Display Port 2.

Meanwhile, the Radeon 680M iGPU features 12 CUs (compute units) clocked at up to 2.4 GHz. It is one of the fastest integrated mobile GPUs available in 2022 and provides great performance when playing AAA titles at low settings. With all this up its sleeve, AYA may be positioned well to take on Valve, which sells the Steam Deck for a similar purpose.

Compared to the AYA Neo 2 and the Neo Slide, the custom AMD Aerith APU on the Steam Deck has four cores to offer and a less powerful GPU with only eight compute units that are clocked at 1.6 GHz. The more powerful hardware gives AYA Neo 2 and the Neo Slide an undisputed advantage over Steam Deck.