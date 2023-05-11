Withings Scanwatch Review: Smartwatch Battery Life For Days, But At What Cost?

Depending on what smartwatch you're wearing, the device on your wrist can fall into one of two categories. The first is a true "smartwatch" like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Pixel Watch, or Apple Watch. These watches run on operating systems designed to work hand-in-hand with their parent phones — WearOS or WatchOS respectively. They have a lot of health features and a fair amount of app support, the major trade-off is battery life. Even the Apple Watch Ultra lasts only 36 hours, which is just a day and a half. That's not awesome.

Then, there are the fitness trackers like the Fitbit lineup of trackers and the Garmin Venu SQ2, which have less app support, are more health-focused leaving off a lot of app support, and last for a few days on a single charge.

Finally, you have hybrid smartwatches which pare down even more functionality but also rely on a normal watch face and hands, rather than a full OLED screen. The Withings Scanwatch falls into this third category, and if there is one thing you will appreciate, it's the battery life. I have been using the Withings Scanwatch provided by Withings for eight weeks, and now that I've charged it for the third time, it's time for my full review. Withings provided a Scanwatch for the purpose of this review.