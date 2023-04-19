Honor Magic 5 Pro Review: The Camera Is The Focus Of This Hocus Pocus

There are a lot of great phones available to buy in the United States. You have offerings from Apple, Motorola, Samsung, OnePlus, and more, many of which are quite good. But when you move across the pond to Europe, India, China, and so forth, your options increase exponentially. There are a lot of good phones in the world that aren't readily available to consumers in the United States.

Such is the case with the Honor Magic 5 Pro. Of course, since it was never intended to work in the United States, it's important to note that while this phone works on T-Mobile's network (the one used for testing in this review), its signal reception is not great compared to other phones tested under the same circumstances. Even the Honor Magic Vs worked better than the Honor Magic Pro under effectively identical circumstances.

Beyond that, this is a great phone in almost every way, but it has a huge asterisk next to it that says "U.S. readers need not apply." The Honor Magic 5 Pro has some very good technology packed inside it that compares very favorably to a certain popular phone here in the States. I have been using an Honor Magic 5 Pro review phone provided by Honor for two weeks on T-Mobile's network in the Chicagoland area, and this is my full review.