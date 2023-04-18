Oppo Find X6 Pro Review: Camera Balancing Act

As the Oppo Find X6 Pro demonstrates, smartphone cameras are a big deal. It's probably not an exaggeration to say that cameras have become the most important feature of smartphones today. Users might be more forgiving of a 1080p screen or mid-range specs as long as they still perform well. An unimpressive camera, in contrast, is likely to get a hard pass from consumers. Marketing materials are filled with buzzwords that hype up phones' photography chops, and while megapixel counts aren't the sole criteria for good camera output, that doesn't mean they're not important.

With all other things equal, a 64MP sensor will definitely outdo a 16MP one, especially if the latter is from an older generation. Conversely, two 64MP cameras won't necessarily perform equally depending on the size of the sensor and its pixels, the lens, and other hardware in support of image processing.

For reasons of economy, a smartphone would have multiple cameras but not all of them are created equal. Most of the focus (no pun intended) is lavished on what is considered the "main" camera, often the one with a wide-angle lens. The other two or three usually have lower capabilities, though sometimes one would rise up to be more talented than the others with some special feature.

Sometimes, the other cameras even feel more like afterthoughts than actual feature bullet points, being placed there just for the sake of having a complete set. That's the kind of convention that the OPPO Find X6 Pro is trying to break away from with three cameras that have nearly identical specs.

But is it all just hype, and does the new flagship offer anything more? We give it a test to bring you the answers. Oppo provided an Oppo Find X6 Pro for the purpose of this review.