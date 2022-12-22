Garmin Venu Sq2 Review: Smartwatch Battery For Days

As mentioned, there are two buttons on the side of the watch, and each performs two functions based on how you press it. The top button starts an activity with a normal press and goes into watch functions with a long press. Watch functions include ringing your phone, setting timers, Do Not Disturb, and Garmin Pay. As a side note, Garmin Pay is like a normal NFC payment, but with Garmin's system. It works as you would expect.

The bottom button serves as a back button when pressed and takes you into the watch settings when long-pressed. Those settings include watch faces, alarms, controls, and sensors. Once you get used to how the buttons function it's pretty easy to navigate.

Speaking of navigation, a swipe up or down on the watch face will take you into your glances. These can include apps like Accuweather, notifications, calendars, and all the other data that the watch collects, such as sleep data, activities, stress, body battery, and more. You can tap on any of these to get more data, but honestly, it's easier to do in the app. A swipe up or down will get you to the same menu just at the top or bottom. A swipe to the right gets you a customizable shortcut (I had mine set to Garmin Pay). That's it, it's super easy to navigate.

I think I would like to see notifications serve a more prominent role than just a glance; perhaps a swipe to the left could do that in the future. I'd also like to see notifications be more actionable, but that's pretty ambitious for a cross-platform application. But for now, notifications are readily available in the glances menu.