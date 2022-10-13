Google Pixel Watch Vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: The Big Differences Explained

Google's Wear OS (previously Android Wear) is one of the oldest platforms for smartwatches to run on, first appearing on the LG G Watch in 2014. Despite this legacy, Google entered late into the smartwatch hardware market. At the 2022 Pixel launch event, Google launched the Pixel Watch, lending Wear OS a unique identity in a market dominated by the Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, and fitness trackers with custom software.

The Pixel Watch lacks impressive hardware but relies on Fitbit's fitness smarts for highly-accurate fitness tracking that Google inherits as a result of its Fitbit buyout. Besides fitness, the Pixel Watch offers a pure Wear OS software experience.

For several years, the Samsung Galaxy Watch has been among the top choices for Android users who want a well-rounded smartwatch. In 2021, Samsung replaced its custom Tizen operating system with a combination of Wear OS and Tizen for its smartwatches. Despite plenty of Wear OS smartwatches, none seem as well-rounded as the Galaxy Watch.

Like the Pixel smartphones, the Pixel Watch is intended to be at the center of software development for the Google-backed smartwatch interface. Because Google also licenses the Wear OS interface to a myriad of other watchmakers, the Pixel Watch can be expected to refine the software experience. This makes the Pixel Watch a desirable choice for anyone who wants to experience these features over form. If you are confused about which smartwatch to choose between the Pixel Watch and the Galaxy Watch 5, our comparison should help put your confusion to rest.