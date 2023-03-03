Tech That Keeps You From Doing These Chores Ever Again

For decades, we've been imagining what life might be like once robots can do all of the everyday tasks on our behalf. Now, finally, that day might be at hand. Instead of the all-purpose machines that did housekeeping for the Jetsons, current technology requires, for the most part, a separate machine for each task. The good news is those machines are becoming more widely available and more affordable.

Recently, scientists spoke to a collection of A.I. experts in Japan and the United Kingdom to quiz them on their predictions for the future of smart technology. While their individual opinions differed, they predicted that roughly 40% of chores and household tasks – from laundry to grocery shopping — could be automated within the next decade. Already, companies like Dyson are working on robots to do chores for you in the home, and they aren't the only ones. If market trends and expert predictions are actually indicative of the future, then your days of scrubbing grime are numbered. In fact, there are already technologies available to prevent you from doing these chores ever again.