Dyson Is Testing Out Robots To Do Your House Chores For You

The future of human rapport with robots is as glum or bright as you imagine it. While there have been countless debates about robots replacing humans in mundane jobs, famous home appliance company Dyson shared its vision for a future of human-robot harmony where robots will take over routine chores around our homes. At the International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA), Dyson gave us a glimpse of the roles that robots will assume in our homes over the coming years and decades — and it will much more than menial jobs such as cleaning.

Dyson says it is leading research initiatives that will help the company train robots that can hold and pickup up objects just like human hands. Along with this ability to grip, the company is also working on robots that have visual perception and can use artificial intelligence to manipulate their surroundings or act on the owners' commands.