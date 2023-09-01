Roborock Q5 Pro & Q8 Max Might Make You Ditch The Roomba
When most people think of autonomous robotic vacuums, they think of Roomba. Over the past few years, the Chinese company Roborock has been making impressive advancements in the industry that have allowed its products to catch up to Roomba in some cases.
At the 2023 IFA Berlin Trade Fair, Roborock showcased its newest autonomous vacuums expected to disrupt the market: the Q5 Pro and the Q8 Max. These robot vacuums come with some impressive features that are capable of taking on Roomba, turning heads at the convention and online.
The Q5 Pro is the company's entry-level option at $429.99, while the $599.99 Q8 Max has more bells and whistles for those willing to spend a little extra cash. Both vacuums are equipped with the company's patented DuoRoller Brush that claims "fewer hair tangles and 20% more hair removal from carpets."
These vacuums also feature Roborock's top-of-the-line motor, producing a suction power of 5,500 pascal of force on any floor type, which is a noticeable upgrade from the Q7 Max Series' 4,200 pascal suction power. However, what separates Roborock's vacuums from the pack is not the suction power, it's the cutting-edge tech.
Impressive sensor technology
Both the Q5 Pro and the Q8 Max run on LiDAR technology: This allows the vacuums to automatically create detailed maps of an area to clean more effectively. Users can also manually control the robot using the Roborock app via its various features, such as setting "No-Go zones," activating fast cleaning mode, and managing cleaning patterns.
The Q8 Max does, however, have a leg up on the Q5 Pro in the tech department. Equipped with a Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance system, the Q8 Max can avoid common household hazards. Because most Roomba vacuums do not feature LiDAR mapping, instead opting for optical sensors, there are potential problem areas for Roombas that Roborock vacuums may be able to avoid. LiDAR tech can provide faster and more accurate scans of an area, making more accurate sweeps of floor space without causing accidents or getting stuck.
Another enticing reason to switch to these new vacuums is that they can simultaneously mop and vacuum your house. If buyers opt for the enhanced "plus" versions of each model, they will automatically empty any dirt it collects in their designated bin. You'll be able to find the Q5 Pro and the Q8 Max on Amazon and Roborock's website starting in October.