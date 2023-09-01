Roborock Q5 Pro & Q8 Max Might Make You Ditch The Roomba

When most people think of autonomous robotic vacuums, they think of Roomba. Over the past few years, the Chinese company Roborock has been making impressive advancements in the industry that have allowed its products to catch up to Roomba in some cases.

At the 2023 IFA Berlin Trade Fair, Roborock showcased its newest autonomous vacuums expected to disrupt the market: the Q5 Pro and the Q8 Max. These robot vacuums come with some impressive features that are capable of taking on Roomba, turning heads at the convention and online.

The Q5 Pro is the company's entry-level option at $429.99, while the $599.99 Q8 Max has more bells and whistles for those willing to spend a little extra cash. Both vacuums are equipped with the company's patented DuoRoller Brush that claims "fewer hair tangles and 20% more hair removal from carpets."

These vacuums also feature Roborock's top-of-the-line motor, producing a suction power of 5,500 pascal of force on any floor type, which is a noticeable upgrade from the Q7 Max Series' 4,200 pascal suction power. However, what separates Roborock's vacuums from the pack is not the suction power, it's the cutting-edge tech.