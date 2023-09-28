Ryobi's SWIFTClean Spot Cleaner Is A Compact Tool For Pet Owners' Biggest Problems
Ryobi's 18v ONE + HP line of products is expanding. The SWIFTClean Mid-Size Spot Cleaner Kit is a new addition to the team. This portable cordless vacuum is designed for cleaning up around the house by removing stains caused by pets from carpets and upholstery. With a suction rating of up to 70, it is four times as powerful as Ryobi's popular One+ 18V Cordless SWIFTClean Spot Cleaner Kit. However, this does come at a cost. This new vacuum is significantly larger than its former at a weight of 9 pounds and with dimensions of 11 inches in width, 10.5 inches in height, and a depth of 15.5 inches. This product is larger mostly due to its clear 36-ounce water solution tank and 20-ounce dirty water tank.
The SWIFTClean Mid-Size Spot Cleaner Kit is a bit quieter than the average vacuum. A typical vacuum is around 70 decibels loud, while this vacuum is rated at 66. Notably, the SWIFTClean Mid-Size Spot Cleaner Kit has a brushless motor for energy efficiency. Although the hose on this vacuum is 4 feet long, it does not have a powered scrub brush at the end of it. It does, however, come with a handful of accessories.
Price and accessories
The SWIFTClean Mid-Size Spot Cleaner Kit bundle includes a 4AH battery, and charger retails for $219. If you already have an 18V One + battery lying around from another Ryobi tool, you can snag the kit without a battery for $169. An 18V One + will provide the vacuum with 15 minutes of power before it needs to be charged again.
Accompanying both listings are some accessories to aid in cleaning. This includes a 6-ounce bottle of oxy-cleaning concentrate, a hose rinse tool to clean the product, a crevice tool to get into hard-to-reach places, and a 7-inch wide path nozzle.
Ryobi demonstrates that the wide nozzle is helpful for large stains, showcasing a SWIFTClean Mid-Size Spot Cleaner Kit removing a 6-ounce grape juice stain from a carpet in under 30 seconds. Reviews indicate that this tool is also just as useful in cleaning up pet accidents. The final two accessories are a bristle insert for handling particularly tough stains and a brush insert for quick jobs. All of these accessories can be stored on the product's built-in holder on the side before carrying around the product via its collapsible handle.