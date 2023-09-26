5 Must-Have Tech Products For Every Pet Owner
If you have a pet, you probably have a bunch of products and accessories for your furry friend's every need. Food and water bowls, leashes, collars, beds, blankets, and an unending array of toys are just some of the products you'd expect in every pet owner's home. While these are enough to give your pets all the comfort they need, sometimes, it's nice to have a little help. Whether you live alone or with others, pet tech products can be a game-changer.
Most tech pet products don't come cheap, but the added convenience might be worth the price. For example, working pet parents might want to invest in a pet camera to keep an eye on their furry pal when they're home alone, and maybe even talk to them or dispense treats throughout the day. Having a GPS collar is also a good idea, particularly if your pet is an escape artist. Other tech products to consider include interactive toys, ball throwers, smart water fountains, and automatic litter boxes.
Choosing the right tech product for your pet depends on various factors, including the kind of pet you have, how long you leave them home alone, their specific needs, and your budget, among others.
WOPET Automatic Pet Feeder
An automatic pet feeder is a great investment, particularly if you work long hours at the office. The WOPET Automatic Pet Feeder is a highly rated pet feeder priced quite reasonably at $79 and comes in gray and white. The feeder has a 7-liter storage capacity and can dispense up to five feedings per day. You can set a serving size for each feeding, making the pet feeder suitable for pets of every size.
The WOPET pet feeder features a programmable LED panel to adjust feeding size and schedule. It also has a microphone to let you record a message that plays each time food is dispensed. The bin that holds the kibble features a top lock to prevent your pet from getting in, while the feeding tray is removable for easy cleaning.
The pet feeder has a dual power supply, with a power adapter and batteries (three D batteries) supported. WOPET recommends using both options so that the pet feeder can continue to dispense food if there's an interruption in the power supply. The only downside to this pet feeder is that it doesn't have a companion app, and all programming must be done on the LED display.
Whistle GO Explore GPS Dog Tracker
While AirTags can monitor your pet's location, a GPS tracker is far more effective if you want real-time updates. The Whistle GO Explore GPS Dog Tracker is priced at $129, adding extra features in health and fitness tracking. The GPS tracker uses AT&T's network and Google Maps to update your dog's location every 15 seconds. You can set up alerts and receive notifications if your dog leaves a designated zone, and view a 24-hour timeline of their movements. You will need a yearly subscription to access GPS tracking, which costs $99.
The battery lasts up to 20 days and is charged via a USB cable. The tracker features a built-in night light that can be set to slow flash, fast flash, or always on in the companion app. As for the health features, you can monitor your dog's activity, including calories burned and distance covered. The app can also monitor behaviors like licking, scratching, and sleep.
Whistle provides recommendations on food portions based on your dog's weight, breed, age, and activity levels. It generates a 30-day report, which can be emailed to your vet. Apart from GPS tracking, the Whistle subscription also gives you access to a vet via phone, chat, or email.
Shark Pet Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum
Pet hair is a constant battle if you have a cat or dog, and the Shark Pet Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum is great to use around the house. The cordless design makes it easy to carry around, and the vacuum converts to a handheld ideal for removing pet hair on furniture and stairs. Unlike most stick vacuums, the wand can be bent to access hard-to-reach areas, like under the sofa or bed. The vacuum can be used on both carpets as well as hard floors.
The brushroll prevents hair wrap and features PowerFins instead of bristles to pick up more hair, including anything deeply embedded in the carpet. Apart from the brushroll, you also get a crevice tool and pet multi-tool for stubborn pet hair. The Shark vacuum features a HEPA filter and a tightly sealed bin that prevents the collected dust, dirt, and dander from escaping. It also has LED headlights that make it easy to spot dirt around the house. The vacuum features a runtime of 40 minutes and is available on Amazon for just under $290.
Litter-Robot 3 Self-Cleaning Litter Box
There are some chores that tech products can do for you, including automatically cleaning your cat's litter. The Litter-Robot 3 is an expensive investment at $599, but one that's worth it in the long run. It automatically sifts your cat's waste from the litter and deposits it into a carbon-filtered waste drawer below. The litter box can detect your cat's weight, ensuring that it won't start cleaning while your cat is inside. You can choose from three, seven, or 15-minute delays after your cat exits before the cleaning cycle begins. Since this ensures a clean bed of litter after every use, the Litter-Robot 3 works great in a household with multiple cats.
The Litter-Robot 3 is Wi-Fi enabled and connects to a smartphone app that can notify you when it's time to empty the waste drawer. The litter box also has an automatic night light, which can be useful if you have older cats. Your cat needs to weigh at least 5 pounds to use the Litter-Robot 3, but you can use it in semi-automatic mode for kittens. In this mode, you can turn the litter box off while the kitten uses it, and wait for it to exit before starting a cleaning cycle.
Petcube Bites 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera
If you want to check on your pet while away from home, a home security camera is your best bet. The Petcube Bites 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera ($249) not only records footage of your pet, but also includes a treat dispenser. It can record 1080p video with a 160-degree ultra-wide angle view. It also includes night vision and 4x zoom. The camera has two-way audio, so you can hear, and speak to your pet through the Petcube app. The camera features smart sound and motion alerts, and sends these notifications to your smartphone.
The treat dispenser can be activated manually, or set up to automatically toss treats at various distances. It can hold 1.5 pounds of dry treats for dogs and cats. The Petcube Bites 2 features Alexa integration, letting you play music, order pet food, and more. The pet camera can be mounted on a wall and has a non-slip rubber bottom if you'd prefer to leave it on a table.