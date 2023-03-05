The Worst Spots To Install A Home Security Camera

Security cameras offer a layer of protection that can't be easily matched through other home defense options. Cameras both signal danger for a would-be intruder through their presence, and can record the evidence of a crime for a homeowner to review later on. This evidence can lead to breakthroughs in a case when other avenues of investigation dry up. Simply put, a security camera is both a means of deterrence and a key resource in righting a wrong.

However, there are some essential considerations to make when installing security cameras around your home. First and foremost, it's essential to place a network of cameras in a position that will actually facilitate helpful image capture. Cameras that point into bushes or exhibit blind spots created by sharp angles likely won't do much to help prevent a crime or remedy a loss.

Similarly, if you are installing cameras in or around your home you'll need to think of the typical lighting conditions that the recording equipment will be subjected to. A low light camera is an important addition in external settings for nighttime filming, for instance.

Positioning, however, is half the battle. Getting your cameras set in a pattern that creates a wide field of view and displays your efforts prominently is the best way to go. In order to do this, there are three installation areas to avoid.