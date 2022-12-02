Here's Why You Want To Stay Away From Eufy Security Cameras

The past few years have witnessed the emergence of Eufy as a trusted name in the smart home and wireless security systems space. Eufy's wide product range spans several categories, from robotic vacuum cleaners and smart digital scales to pet monitoring devices and home alarm kits. One of the most important product categories for Eufy, however, is its lineup of security camera systems. Eufy has long marketed these products as devices that only stored customer data (including video footage and pictures) on local servers. These claims became a major reason for the massive rise in the popularity of Eufy's security cameras. Being reassured that video footage recorded using Eufy cameras never leave their local servers, consumers were also happy about the lack of a monthly subscription fee usually associated with cloud-based security camera systems.

However, following an investigation conducted by U.K.-based security researcher Paul Moore, Eufy's claims about being a completely "cloud-free" security camera system is being called into question (via MacRumors). Moore has also claimed to have unearthed several security flaws in Eufy's cameras while also alleging that the company sends images and facial recognition data to third-party servers in the Cloud — all without explicit user consent. The most startling revelation from Moore, however, centers around Eufy's live feed feature — which can be supposedly accessed without needing any form of authentication.

Independent analyses by publications like The Verge and Ars Technica have indicated that there are some merits to Moore's claims. However, there have also been counterclaims that somewhat defend Eufy's position — albeit not entirely.