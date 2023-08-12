5 Of The Best Tricks Every AirTag User Needs To Know
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In 2021, Apple released the AirTag, a tracking device designed to locate personal items. A little over a year later, Yahoo! Finance reported that it has sold over $1 billion worth of AirTags by December 2022.
While the AirTag is small in size, it's packed with capabilities that make it stand out among its competitors, especially for existing Apple users. With its year-long battery life, expansive iPhone-powered range, and iOS-integrated features, it's no wonder the AirTag is a serious competitor to Tile.
If you're one of the 55 million Apple users who decided to get the AirTag, you may already have an idea about what it can do for you. But with its relatively higher price tag compared to other tracking devices, you may also be curious as to what else it can do. Thankfully, the answer is a lot. Here are a few tricks that can help you get the most out of your Apple AirTag.
Multiple AirTags for high-value items
When it comes to owning high-value items like luxury bags, bicycles, and even cars, it's almost a no-brainer to use a tracker like an AirTag to make sure you always know where it is. In an event where the item is stolen, trackers can help with the retrieval process or the very least, file a case for theft for insurance purposes.
However, many experienced thieves will expect this and often search your items for a tracker as soon as they've stolen them. Not to mention, Apple has integrated features that alert nearby iPhone users for AirTags traveling with them. To mitigate this, it's best to have multiple AirTags for expensive items, to reduce the chances that they are found before it's too late.
Aside from having multiple AirTags, it also helps to hide your second AirTag more resourcefully. For example, embedding it into pockets, under seats, or camouflaged with other fabrics. Often, this doesn't significantly affect the tracking capabilities of your AirTag and buys you extra time before it's discovered.
Attach AirTags to pets
For many pet owners, the idea of losing your beloved pet is enough to go rabid. However, it's actually quite common, especially if you have a curious cat or adventurous dog that dreams of exploring the outside world. Thankfully, you can use an AirTag to make sure you always know where your furry friend is for those days when they're uncharacteristically late for dinner.
If you're keen on using AirTags to track your pet, there are plenty of third-party collars or tags which you can use to do so. However, when an AirTag is in lost mode, it may emit a ringing sound that can be scary when a pet is hearing it for the first time. To avoid stressing your pet out unnecessarily, don't forget to test this before allowing your pet to leave the house with it.
Alternatively, there are many trackers which were manufactured specifically for the needs of pets. In many cases, these include more holistic tools like health markers or notifications when a pet leaves an established safe location, such as your home or pet hotel.
Use AirTags for tracking children
Although AirTags were not designed for tracking people, they can be an incredibly effective tool for making sure you don't lose your children during holiday trips or school pick-ups. When using AirTags for children, it's best to have them attached to items they don't typically remove, such as a watch or belt. Compared to bags and jackets, they're less likely to take these off (whether on purpose or not) and run into the unknown.
However, if you're thinking about using an AirTag for older children, especially teens or adults, it's important for you to gain consent first. Before attaching AirTags to people, it is necessary to establish boundaries and intentions. To prevent stalking, Apple has integrated additional notification features, which can alarm an uninformed person, and even included unwanted tracking in its Personal Safety Guide in 2022.
When it comes to surveillance practices on people, it's important to balance the need for transparency while building trust through other methods. To do this, first explain why you need to track their whereabouts, where the tracker will be located, possible alternatives, and what they're expected to do if the tracker is activated.
Ask Siri to do a quick search
One of the biggest advantages of using an AirTag over other trackers is that it's very much integrated with the Apple ecosystem. With this, if you're already using an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, the FindMy app used to track your AirTag is always within reach. However, most people don't realize that a quicker way to find your AirTag is actually to just ask Siri.
Since its launch in 2005, Siri has had a stunning transformation and is becoming an even more integral part of the Apple and iOS ecosystem. With Siri, you easily find your AirTag without even lifting a finger. To do this, you need to make sure that Siri is already turned on for your device and make sure that your items are named accordingly. For example, if your AirTag is named "keys", all you have to do is wake Siri by saying "Hey Siri, find my keys."
Show off your AirTag
These days, everything can be an accessory, including your AirTag. Aside from its functional use for tracking your personal items, there are plenty of ways to make sure your AirTag doesn't mess with your designated brunch outfits. In fact, you can even buy multiple holders and swap them out every now and then. Whether it's a basic-looking tag or a luxurious one from a high-end brand, there are endless AirTag holder options at every kind of price point.
If you're into luxury fashion, Apple even released a collaboration with luxury brand Hermès in 2021. Starting at $299, the Apple x Hermès collection consists of an AirTag with either a bag charm or key ring, which can be purchased in five different color options.
Alternatively, while some people enjoy displaying their AirTags with fashionable holders, it's not always recommended to have them on full display, especially if the intent of using them is for theft protection. But if you're keen to make an AirTag fashion statement, it's best to have at least two Apple AirTags with one acting as a decoy and another as an emergency alternative.