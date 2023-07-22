Apple AirTag Vs Tile: Which Is The Better Bluetooth Tracker?

Apple AirTags are little disks made out of stainless steel and plastic with built-in speakers. Its replaceable battery lasts for about a year, so you can slip it into your bag and forget about it. Once your AirTag is in place, everything else is dealt with through your paired Apple device. Using the Find My app, you can tell your AirTag to make a noise when your item is nearby or see its location on a map when it's far away.

When you're close to your AirTag, your phone locates it via the Bluetooth signal the AirTag sends out. When your AirTag is far away, it's located using the Find My network. This network is made up of all the Apple devices in the world, so any device can pick up the AirTag's Bluetooth signal, send its location information to iCloud, and securely deliver it to your Apple device.

If you want to attach an AirTag to your keys, a slim wallet, headphones, or another small item, there's a variety of accessories available for the job. These range from leather loops to plastic clips and secure luggage tags, with plenty of colors and styles to choose from. You can even get your AirTag engraved with your initials or emoji when you buy directly from Apple.