Tile's Newest Tracker Will Help You Keep Tabs On Your Cat

Long before Apple came up with its AirTag, Tile was the company most people associated with tracking devices. Its tiny trackers made the job of finding misplaced keys and wallets easier with the help of its platform-agnostic app that worked on both Android and iOS devices. Tile — which sells its trackers in various configurations and purposes — also has a vast repertoire of custom-designed accessories under its wings.

The latest accessory to make it to Tile's official product list is something that Tile users have been looking forward to for a long time. The new product is called Tile for Cats — and if not evident from the name already — it is designed to primarily function as a device to keep track of your pet felines. Given the penchant most pet cats have for making unannounced disappearances, the tracker will almost certainly have its share of seekers.

It is interesting to note that Tiles for Cats is not a standalone tracker for cats. Instead, it is the name given to a combination of two products that combines Tile's smallest tracking device — the Tile Sticker — with a brand new, durable, silicone collar attachment that goes around the cat's neck. Priced at $39.99 for the combination of the tracker and the collar attachment, Tile for Cats seems like a relatively affordable, safe way to keep track of your feline companion. However, its' worth noting that you still need to purchase a collar separately.