Tile's Newest Tracker Will Help You Keep Tabs On Your Cat
Long before Apple came up with its AirTag, Tile was the company most people associated with tracking devices. Its tiny trackers made the job of finding misplaced keys and wallets easier with the help of its platform-agnostic app that worked on both Android and iOS devices. Tile — which sells its trackers in various configurations and purposes — also has a vast repertoire of custom-designed accessories under its wings.
The latest accessory to make it to Tile's official product list is something that Tile users have been looking forward to for a long time. The new product is called Tile for Cats — and if not evident from the name already — it is designed to primarily function as a device to keep track of your pet felines. Given the penchant most pet cats have for making unannounced disappearances, the tracker will almost certainly have its share of seekers.
It is interesting to note that Tiles for Cats is not a standalone tracker for cats. Instead, it is the name given to a combination of two products that combines Tile's smallest tracking device — the Tile Sticker — with a brand new, durable, silicone collar attachment that goes around the cat's neck. Priced at $39.99 for the combination of the tracker and the collar attachment, Tile for Cats seems like a relatively affordable, safe way to keep track of your feline companion. However, its' worth noting that you still need to purchase a collar separately.
Key features of Tile for Cats
Given that Tile for Cats uses the existing Tile Sticker as the tracking device, it gets the same features as the latter. This means it has a Bluetooth range of up to 250 feet (76m) and uses a non-replaceable battery with a rated battery life of up to 3 years. The product is water-resistant and compatible with Android and Apple smartphones.
Other notable features include voice-assisted finding with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple's Siri. In addition, Tile has confirmed that the collar attachment can fit collars between ⅜" to ¾" wide. The collar attachment has also been designed to sit close to the cat's neck, preventing it from dangling.
Besides these capabilities, Tile claims that the collar attachment is also pretty durable thanks to its dual attachment points with the collar. The company also asserts that the attachment can be stretched up to 1.7x without the fear of losing its shape or form, essentially indicating that it could take most of the possible punishment any cat could dish out. The attachment also boasts a special coating that repels fur, dirt and dust from sticking to it.
Tile for Cats is currently offered in two color options — white and black — and is already on sale through Tile's official online store.